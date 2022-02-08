An Estimated 31M Americans To Bet On Super Bowl LVI

The American Gaming Association forecasts more than $7.6 billion will be wagered on the pro football championship.

A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, according to estimates released Tuesday by the gambling industry's national trade group.

The American Gaming Association forecasted that over $7.6 billion will be wagered on pro football's championship game set for Sunday.

Both the number of people planning to bet (up 35% from last year) and the estimated amount of money being bet (up 78% from last year) are new records.

When the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals begin the game Sunday evening in the Rams home stadium, 30 states plus Washington, D.C., will offer legal gambling.

Since last year's game, 45 million additional people will be able to bet on the Super Bowl because their states have legalized sports betting over the past year: Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.