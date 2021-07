Adams edged out a large field in the city's first major race to use ranked-choice voting.

After two weeks of waiting – and a controversy – we have a winner.

Former New York City police captain Eric Adams has been declared the victor in the city's Democratic mayoral primary.

If elected this fall, he would become the second Black mayor of NYC.