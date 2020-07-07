EPA Says Lysol Sprays Are Effective In Killing Coronavirus On Surfaces

The agency says Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are both effective in fighting COVID-19.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the first approved surface disinfectant to fight COVID-19.

In a press release, the agency listed Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist as products proven to be effective against the coronavirus. The products were tested directly on the virus in labs and killed it on hard surfaces after two minutes.

The vice president of Lysol's parent company said, "In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public on the importance of hygiene."

The EPA considers more than 420 disinfectants strong enough to fight viruses that are "harder-to-kill" than COVID-19. It expects to approve more products from that list for use against the coronavirus "in the coming weeks."