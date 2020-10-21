Environmental Groups Suing DHS Over Tear Gas Use In Protests

It accuses the department of using an "unprecedented amount of dangerous weapons" without weighing the environmental impacts.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Environmental groups are suing the Department of Homeland Security.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday is over the use of tear gas at protests in Portland, Oregon. It accuses the department of using an "unprecedented amount of dangerous weapons" without weighing the environmental impacts.

The groups want DHS to stop using chemicals like tear gas until it studies the impacts on people's health and the environment.