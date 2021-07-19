England Lifts Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions

It's the first time nightclubs have been allowed to open in almost 18 months.

England lifted nearly all of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday, even as cases remain high and continue to grow.

It's a plan health expert worry may become a threat to the rest of the world.

Nightclubs can reopen and there are no more limits on indoor gatherings. The government won't recommend people work from home and masks are no longer required.

More than 54,000 new daily cases were reported Saturday — England's highest level since January.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced over the weekend he will isolate for 10 days after being exposed to a confirmed coronavirus case.