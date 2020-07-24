Emirates Is The First Airline To Offer To Cover COVID-19 Medical Costs

The company says it's making an investment to offer flexibility and assurances should a passenger catch the virus while traveling.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The United Arab Emirates' state-owned airline is now the first to offer to cover the costs of coronavirus treatment if a passenger contracts the virus during their trip.

In a statement Thursday, Emirates announced it would cover medical expenses incurred while traveling up to $174,000 for any passenger diagnosed with COVID-19 — no matter what class they fly in or what their destination is. The company will also cover quarantine costs of about $116 a day for two weeks if they catch the virus.

The airline's chief executive said, “We know people are yearning to fly as borders around the world gradually reopen, but they are seeking flexibility and assurances should something unforeseen happen during their travel.”

The new coverage is effective immediately and lasts through October. Passengers are eligible for the protection for 31 days from the first leg of their travel with Emirates.

While travelers don't have to register or apply for the compensation, they do need to present a negative coronavirus test before boarding the plane to prove they don't already have it.