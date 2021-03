Last year the actor announced his decision to be identified with "he" and "they" pronouns.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Actor Elliot Page is the first transgender man to appear on the cover of Time Magazine.

Late last year the actor, who starred in films like "Inception" and "X-Men," announced his decision to be identified with "he" and "they" pronouns.

In the Time article, 34-year-old Page talks about his dedication to fighting transphobia not only among youth, but also in legislation.