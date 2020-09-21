Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes In First Show Since Workplace Allegations

The Ellen DeGeneres Show returned following a summer marked by claims of a toxic work environment by current and former employees.

Ellen DeGeneres made her return to her talk show Monday with an apology after a summer marked by workplace misconduct allegations and an investigation.

DeGeneres started season 18 of the show by addressing a virtual studio audience about the allegations.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. ... We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter."

DeGeneres faced a number of complaints this summer over workplace misconduct, including allegations of a toxic work environment from former and current employees. Following an internal investigation, three senior producers were fired from the show.