Daily COVID-19 Vaccinations Dip Even As More People Eligible For Shots

CDC reports 11 percent drop in COVID vaccinations compared to the previous week even as eligibility widens.

Daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers in the U.S. have slowed down even as all adults are now eligible to get the vaccine.

According to the CDC just a little more than 3 million Americans are getting vaccinated every day — that's about an 11 percent drop compared to the previous week.

It marks the first time vaccination demand has fallen since February when snow storms closed vaccination sites and delayed shipments.

Right now 51 percent of adults in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine dose.