Eli Lilly To Supply COVID-19 Treatment To Low-Income Countries

The announcement comes as the president is pushing the FDA to quickly approve an antibody treatment.

Eli Lilly said it's working to supply experimental COVID-19 treatments to lower income countries.

The pharmaceutical company said it's partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to provide the potential antibody treatment.

Eli Lilly's chairman and CEO said: "Medicines that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 will be an important part of the solution to this pandemic and are urgently needed by people all over the world."

It's unclear how many doses of the treatment will be made available, but Eli Lilly has previously said it would have 1 million doses by the end of the year.

The announcement comes as President Trump is pushing the Food and Drug Administration to quickly approve that antibody treatment, along with one made by Regeneron for emergency use.