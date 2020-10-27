Eli Lilly Pulls The Plug On Antibody Study

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which sponsored the study, pulled the plug Monday.

An antibody treatment study from Eli Lilly is officially over.

It said there was a low chance the treatment would be helpful for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

In the study, the antibody treatment was being used in combination with remdesivir, a drug that has been approved for emergency use to treat the coronavirus.