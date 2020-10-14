WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Eli Lilly Pauses Vaccine Trial

By Newsy Staff
October 14, 2020
Pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly's Phase 3 trial of a monoclonal antibody treatment was put on hold Tuesday.
The U.S. has paused another large-scale trial because of potential safety concerns. 

Pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly's Phase 3 trial of a monoclonal antibody treatment was put on hold Tuesday. Neither the company nor the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases —which is sponsoring the trial —said what the concern was. 

A spokesperson from Lilly said it supports the decision from the independent safety board. Lilly's trial was testing the antibody in combination with the anti-viral drug Remdesivir. 

