Election Officials In Several States Face Mail-In Voting Lawsuits

Voting rule changes prompted by COVID-19 have been met with legal challenges in several states.

Election officials are facing lawsuits today.

In Pennsylvania, Republicans filed a suit earlier today over mail-in ballots. They argue officials in Montgomery County illegally counted those ballots before Election Day.

And even more lawsuits are likely on the horizon.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted changes in voting rules across the country, which were met with legal challenges across several states.

