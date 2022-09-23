Election '22: What Matters: The Fight Over Legal Abortion

Today: a nationwide look at how the fight over legal abortion is impacting the midterms.

Election '22: What Matters gives viewers a nationwide look at how the fight over legal abortion is impacting the midterms. Reproductive rights will be on the ballot in 5 states and have upended races across the country as candidates stake out their positions on one of the country's most divisive issues.





KXXV reporter Nick Bradshaw tells the story of how a "quintessentially pro-life" Texas woman's complicated pregnancy was made more difficult by new laws.





