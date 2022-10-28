Election '22: What Matters: Pennsylvania On Pres. Biden's Impact

Pennsylvania voters discuss President Biden's likely impact on midterm races in the state.

This week on Election ’22: What Matters, we are exploring President Biden’s impact on the midterm election.

We speak with voters on the ground in Pennsylvania, a critical state where the outcome of a heated contest for U.S. Senate will help determine the balance of power in Congress.

Each week dives into one of the issues that will decide the midterm elections.