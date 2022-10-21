Election '22: What Matters: Election Integrity On The Ballot

Republican candidates in Arizona have embraced fraud claims and cast doubt on election results.

This week, Election ’22: What Matters examines the state of our democracy ahead of the first national election since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In Arizona, Republican leaders and candidates have perpetuated claims of fraud and cast doubt on election results. In recent days, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake did not pledge to accept the results of the election if she lost.

Related Story Election Security Changes Since 2020

Election 22: What Matters airs at 8:30 p.m. Fridays on Newsy, and replays at 7 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on Newsy. Each week dives into one of the issues that will decide the midterm elections.