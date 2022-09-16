Election '22: What Matters: Education

Election '22: What Matters: Education
By Andrew Rafferty
and Newsy Staff
and Katie LaGrone
September 16, 2022
Student test scores are falling and there are shortages of teachers across the country. Education is a big issue for this midterm election.

As student test scores plummet and states grapple with a critical shortage of teachers, Election '22: What Matters looks at how education has become a lighting rod issue driving elections up and down the ballot.


Election '22: What Matters airs at 8:30 p.m. Fridays on Newsy, and re-runs air at 7 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on Newsy. Each week dives into one of the issues that will decide the midterm elections.

