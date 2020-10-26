El Paso, Texas, Imposes Curfew Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 50 hospital beds are being set up in the city's convention center to keep up with hospital demand

As hospitals in El Paso, Texas, near capacity, county officials are imposing a curfew to help curb the spread. A new stay-at-home order issued last night includes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

People violating the curfew could face a fine of up to $500.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 50 hospital beds are being set up in the city's convention center to keep up with hospital demand, and another 50 could be added.

Nine hundred medical staff from around the state have already been sent to help in El Paso.