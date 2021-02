Emma Coronel Aispuro was taken into custody at a Virginia airport.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife is expected appear in court today after being arrested on international drug trafficking charges.

She's accused of taking part in a plot to bring meth, cocaine, heroin and marijuana into the U.S.

Her husband is serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison.