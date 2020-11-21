WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Eight Injured In Shooting At Wisconsin Mall; Suspect Still At Large

SMS
Eight Injured In Shooting At Wisconsin Mall; Suspect Still At Large
By Bailey Vogt
By Bailey Vogt
November 21, 2020
November 21, 2020
Local police say they are working to identify the suspect who fled the scene.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Eight people were injured Friday night in a shooting at a Wisconsin shopping mall and a suspect remained at large Saturday morning.

Police said the seven adults and one teenager were taken to a local hospital and all are expected to survive.

The shooting took place at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Authorities are working to identify the suspect — who fled the scene by the time officers arrived. Witnesses describe him as a white male in his 20s or 30s.

Police said in a Facebook post the shooting resulted from an "altercation" and wasn't a random act.

SMS