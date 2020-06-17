Eiffel Tower Set To Reopen Next Week After Being Closed For Months

The Eiffel Tower has been closed since March due to the coronavirus. It's the landmark's longest closure since World War II.

The Eiffel Tower is expected to reopen next week after being closed since March because of the coronavirus. It's the longest the most visited monument in the world has been shuttered since World War II.

There will be some restrictions, though. Only a limited number of people will be allowed in when it opens on June 25, everyone older than 11 will have to wear face masks and only the first two floors will be available to the public. The tower will be cleaned daily.

The landmark's website says visitors will have to go up the East staircase and then go down by the West staircase to keep the flow of visitors under control. Elevators will reopen on July 1.

Visitors are advised to buy tickets from the online ticket office — which reopens Thursday.