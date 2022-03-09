Efforts Underway To Evacuate 18,000 Residents From Kyiv

According to the United Nations, more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine because of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working to get his people out of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy says there are plans in place to help 18,000 residents get to safety Wednesday.

The Associated Press reports explosions were heard Wednesday morning in Kyiv — despite the cease-fire currently in place to allow people to safely escape.

According to the United Nations, more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine because of the war.

UNICEF says at least 1 million of those people are children.