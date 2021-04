The economy rose 6.4% in the first quarter.

New numbers show 2021 is off to a great start on the economic front.

That's as more people get vaccinated, the job market improves and that latest round of stimulus payments.

In normal times, the economy grows around 2 to 2.5%.

So this drastic increase means we may be on the road to economic recovery.