newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Economists Warn Unemployment Could Be An Issue For Years
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Economists Warn Unemployment Could Be An Issue For Years
March 20, 2021
March 20, 2021
While the $1,400 stimulus checks will help millions of Americans, it won't fix current unemployment numbers.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Politics NEWS
1:32
AP
COVID-19 Infections Remain High As Rate Of New Cases Reaches Plateau
2:17
AP
U.S., China Open Bilateral Talks On A Contentious Note
1:02
Jeff Chiu / AP
Homeless Population Increases For Fourth Year In A Row
2:24
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Republicans Are Pushing For Congress To Lift COVID Precautions
0:32
Instagram / @kershner.ali
NCAA Criticized For Disparity In Tournament Amenities
0:53
Frederic J. Brown / AP
Tensions High At First U.S.-China Meeting Under President Biden
1:31
Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
Lawmakers Spar During Hearing On Attacks On Asian Americans
1:23
Julio Cortez / AP
Biden Admin. Criticized Over Emergency Sites For Migrant Children
0:28
Damian Dovarganes / AP
House Approves 'Dreamers' Bill
1:33
AP
Alaska Summit Is Icy Opener To President Biden's Biggest Global Test
3:03
Newsy
Veteran-Focused Website Is Run By Russia And Pushes Vaccine Skepticism
1:21
Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
House Lawmakers Discuss Violence Against Asian Americans
2:32
AP
Biden Administration Allowing Most Migrant Families To Stay
1:05
Julio Cortez / AP
DHS Head Denies GOP Claims Of 'Crisis' At Border
0:51
Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times / AP
Dr. Fauci: Expect Child COVID Vaccinations By Early 2022
0:17
Alex Brandon / AP
Man Arrested Near Vice President's Official Residence
0:42
Lee Jin-man / AP
Blinken Calls On China For North Korea Denuclearization
0:36
Al Nash / Bureau of Land Management / AP
21 States Sue Biden Administration Over Keystone XL Pipeline
0:57
Andrew Harnik / AP
Psaki Blames Trump's Rhetoric For Attacks, Threats
3:04
U.S. Border Patrol
Feds Lean On Cash-Strapped Border Towns To COVID Test Migrants
2:22
Megan Smith / Newsy
Newsy Captures Border Arrests Of 8 Migrants, Including Kids, On Camera
0:30
Steve Helber / AP
VA Governor Restores Voting Rights For Former Felons
0:25
Susan Walsh / AP
Senate Confirms Small Business Administrator
1:41
AP / Seth Wenig
Cuomo Accuser's Lawyer Objects to State Assembly Investigator Pick
1:41
AP / Seth Wenig
Cuomo Accuser's Lawyer Objects to State Assembly Investigator Pick
0:37
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Petition To Recall California's Governor Due Wednesday
0:55
Matt Rourke / AP
First Wave Of $1,400 Payments To Hit Accounts Wednesday
0:36
Kim Kyung-hoon / Reuters Pool / AP
Blinken, Austin Focused On North Korea's Nuclear Program
0:39
Andy Wong / AP
U.S. Sanctions 24 Additional Chinese Officials Ahead Of Meeting
0:53
Andrew Harnik / AP
GOP Pressures Biden Administration On Migrant Surge
0:42
Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik Kremlin / AP
Russia, Iran Tried To Influence 2020 Election
1:18
AP Images
Debt Collectors Are Coming For Stimulus Checks
0:53
Mary Altaffer / AP
President Biden Says Cuomo Should Resign If Claims Are True
0:42
Eric Gay / AP
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Says Border Situation Is Under Control
0:49
Scott Sonner / AP
U.S. Intelligence Report Details Foreign Influence In 2020 Election
2:55
AP / Mark Lennihan
Gov. Cuomo Maintains Power Despite Scandals
0:34
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Biden Reverses Drug Law To Include Low-Level Offenses
1:18
Greg Nash / AP
Sen. Johnson: Nothing Racial About Comments
0:23
Matt York / AP
Groups Join Forces For $30M Voting Rights Effort
2:39
Scripps
Many Undocumented Immigrants Left Out Of Pandemic Relief Package
3:14
Andrew Lawler/Newsy
Green New Deal Gets Fresh Push In Texas Amid Fallout From Power Crisis
0:48
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
President Biden, VP Harris Travel For COVID Relief Rescue Plan
0:47
Jim Watson / AFP / AP
Deb Haaland Confirmed As Interior Secretary
0:52
Christian Chavez / AP
Republicans Visit Facilities Near Southern Border
0:27
Kazuhiro Nogi / AP
U.S., Japan Share Concern Over North Korea, China
0:40
AP
North Korea Warns U.S. Not To 'Cause A Stink'
2:41
Megan Smith / Newsy
Republican Lawmakers Tour Border Facility Holding Migrant Children
1:56
AP / Mike Groll
New York Governor's Office Accused Of Launching Pressure Campaign
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Environment Complicates Democratic Push For Infrastructure Plan
0:50
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Stacey Abrams Wants Filibuster Exemption In Election Reform
3:07
KNXV
Pandemic Aid Package Makes Health Insurance More Affordable For Some
0:34
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Secretary of State, Defense Secretary In Tokyo
1:54
AP
Convincing Republicans To Get Vaccine A Tough Task For GOP Leaders
1:27
CNN
Americans Seeing Stimulus Payments Hit Bank Accounts
1:48
AP
Biden Administration Calls In FEMA To Help With Kids At Border
1:40
AP
A Year After Breonna Taylor's Death, Her Family Still Seeking Justice
1:23
AP
Hope Heightens For Return to Normalcy as Vaccinations Ramp Up
0:14
Alexei Druzhinin / The Associated Press
Putin Calls Attack On Capitol 'A Stroll To The U.S. Congress'
1:38
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Some Senate Democrats Want To Bring Back The Talking Filibuster
0:21
Ed Andrieski / AP
Morocco Pursues Legalizing Medical Marijuana
0:23
Christian Chavez / The Associated Press
Biden Administration Reverses 'Public Charge' Immigration Policy
1:13
Andrew Selsky / The Associated Press
House Passes 2 Bills to Expand Background Checks for Gun Ownership
1:19
Christian Chavez / AP
Growing Number Of Migrants Trying To Cross Border
0:50
Alex Brandon / The Associated Press
President Biden Condemns Crimes Against Asian Americans
0:35
Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press
President Hopeful After Signing COVID Aid Package
0:35
Evan Vucci / AP
Former Secretary Of Defense Blames Trump For Riot
1:33
Mary Altaffer / AP
New York Lawmakers Launch Impeachment Inquiry
1:09
John Locher / AP
Pres. Biden Says 'Good Chance' Americans Can Gather On July 4
0:32
Andrew Harnik / AP
"Quad" Leaders Meeting To Discuss China
1:08
Andrew Harnik / AP
President Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Into Law
1:31
AP Images
U.S. Government Has Now Spent Over $5 Trillion On The Pandemic
0:31
Ad Council
Former Presidents, First Ladies Encourage Vaccinations
2:41
AP
Is There Really $1 Trillion In Unspent COVID Aid? Not Quite
0:35
Christian Chavez / AP
U.S. Officials Encountered 100K Migrants At Southern Border Last Month
0:29
Steve Helber / AP
Judge: Texas Can Remove Planned Parenthood From Medicaid
0:39
Seth Wenig / AP
Cuomo Denies Inappropriate Touching Of Female Aide
0:51
Andrew Harnik / AP
3 Biden Administration Cabinet Members Confirmed
1:26
Alex Brandon / AP
COVID Relief Bill Heads To President's Desk
2:53
Mil.ru
New Evidence Of Russian Air Strikes On Syrian Hospitals
0:38
Alex Brandon / AP
Mixed Reactions To $1.9 Trillion Relief Deal
1:47
Alex Brandon / AP
Newly Passed Relief Bill Goes Far Beyond Impacts Of COVID
2:22
AP Photo/Moises Castillo
Why Are So Many Migrant Kids Trekking Alone To The U.S. Border?
0:44
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Lawmakers Want Hearing On Conservatorships After Britney Spears Doc
0:31
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Confirms Judge Merrick Garland As U.S. Attorney General
0:31
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Congress Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package
0:29
Matt Slocum / AP
Wednesday Marks 50 Days Since President Biden Took Office
0:21
Gregory Bull / AP
President Biden's Immigration Policies Are Being Tested
0:25
Patrick Semansky / AP
House Passes Major Labor Rights Legislation
0:53
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Will Vote On $1.9T COVID Relief Bill Today
1:33
Christian Chavez/AP
Biden Administration Grapples With Growing Crisis At Southern Border
0:34
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Women March For Equality On International Women's Day
0:50
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Nominates 2 Women Generals For Four-Star Command
0:34
Jeff Roberson / AP
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt's Retirement Raises Democratic Hopes
0:37
John Raoux / AP
RNC Rejects Cease-And-Desist Demand From Trump
0:20
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
U.S. Capitol Security Review Suggests Mobile Fence
2:11
Newsy
Chants For Justice Mark Busy First Day Of Derek Chauvin Trial