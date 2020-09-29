Economic Plans Of President Trump, Biden Differ In Details

Tariffs, energy plan and minimum wage are among ways that set the two presidential candidates apart on the economy.

President Trump and former Vice President Biden are each painting stark contrasts on how the economy will look if the other wins this November.

Both have offered their own vision for restoring the economy, which has lost millions of jobs amid the pandemic. President Trump is promising tariffs on any company that hires overseas.

“We will make sure our companies and jobs stay in our country,” the president said during his convention speech.

Biden’s “Buy American” campaign also incentivizes U.S. companies to hire in the U.S. But a key feature of his plan is a $400 billion investment into clean energy.

“It's an enormous opportunity — an opportunity for America to lead the world in clean energy and create millions of new good-paying jobs in the process,” Biden said at the DNC.

It’s not just tariffs and energy that set them apart. It’s how to fund infrastructure, tax reform, student debt forgiveness, and a $15 minimum wage. And with the future of the economy still uncertain, the agenda of each candidate is even more important.

Unemployment has fallen since the height of the pandemic. But hundreds of thousands of Americans are still filing jobless claims each week, and almost half of U.S. states are seeing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases.