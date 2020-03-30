EasyJet Grounds Entire Fleet Over Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

The budget airline grounded over 300 planes and furloughed all cabin crew members.

U.K.-based airline EasyJet is grounding its entire fleet indefinitely over "unprecedented travel restrictions".

The budget airline had already paused most of its services, but it was still making rescue flights to bring home U.K. citizens stuck abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC reports EasyJet has brought 45,000 people back to the U.K. And the airline says it "will continue to work with government bodies to operate additional rescue flights as requested."

EasyJet crew members are being furloughed. Passengers whose flights have been canceled can receive a travel voucher or claim a refund over the phone.

Travel restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus have grounded planes across the world. Many airlines have said they'll need government help to stay afloat, but EasyJet says it won't be seeking a bailout.

Contains footage from CNN.