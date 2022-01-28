Heavy Snow And Blizzard Warning Issued With Major Nor'easter

A major Nor'easter is on the way and could dump up to 2 feet of snow on some areas.

The Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States are preparing for a powerful winter storm that's expected to produce blizzard conditions.

The National Weather Service issued two new blizzard warnings from coastal Maryland all the way up through Atlantic City, New Jersey. That starts tonight. The second warning is from Cape Cod and Boston up through Maine. That blizzard warning starts tomorrow morning. The storm is going to rapidly intensify. New snow totals from the National Weather Service are predicting 2 feet of snow in Boston on Saturday.

Hartford, Connecticut, will see over a foot of snow, and New York City will see between 6 and 9 inches of snow. Snowfall rates of 1 to 4 inches per hour are expected in the most intense snowbands over eastern New England. The other problem: blizzard conditions. We're going to see winds of 50-70 miles per hour along the coast. That's going to cause some significant coastal flooding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, also out on Cape Cod.

Travel should be completely avoided in any of the blizzard and winter storm warnings areas later Friday night through Saturday.