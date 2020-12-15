WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

East Coast Braces For First Major Winter Storm Of The Season

By Newsy Staff
December 15, 2020
Grab the coats, the shovels and the hand warmers. A strong winter storm is heading for the east coast. More than 45 million people are under a winter storm watch there.

The season's first big snowstorm is expected to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast tomorrow and last through Thursday. Places like Boston and New York could get as much as a foot of snow.

We're going to be tracking the snowstorm and will bring you the latest developments throughout the week, right here on Morning Rush.

