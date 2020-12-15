East Coast Braces For First Major Winter Storm Of The Season

Places like Boston and New York could get as much as a foot of snow between Wednesday and Thursday.

Grab the coats, the shovels and the hand warmers. A strong winter storm is heading for the east coast. More than 45 million people are under a winter storm watch there.

The season's first big snowstorm is expected to hit the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast tomorrow and last through Thursday. Places like Boston and New York could get as much as a foot of snow.

We're going to be tracking the snowstorm and will bring you the latest developments throughout the week, right here on Morning Rush.