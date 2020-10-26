The U.S. Elections Project reports nearly 61 million people have cast their ballots so far.

In-person early voting kicks off in Maryland today, where voters are waiting in long lines like this one to cast their ballots.

Early voting totals so far this year have surpassed early voting totals in the entire 2016 election. The U.S. Elections Project reports nearly 61 million people have cast their ballots so far.

Government numbers show roughly 67 million people voted early or by mail in 2016. Of course, more Americans are turning to early voting or mail-in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

