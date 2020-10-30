More Early Voters in Texas Than All Its 2016 Votes

Texas is seeing record voting turnout, already surpassing the state's total numbers from 2016.

It's the last day of early voting in Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

Texas is seeing record voting turnout, already surpassing the state's total numbers from 2016 with one day of early voting and election day still left.

More than 9 million people in Texas have already cast their ballots compared with roughly 8.9 million total ballots cast in 2016.

Eight polling places in Harris County, which includes Houston, are staying open all day and night for the last two days of early voting.

"We're making history tonight: the first time 24-hour voting has been offered in the history of the state of Texas," Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said.

"Oh, yeah, its very convenient, especially for people who work in the night. So, yeah, it's very convenient"

So far more than 84 million people nationwide have voted either in person or by mail.

