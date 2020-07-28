Early Release: From Prison To A Pandemic

Amid the pandemic, thousands of non-violent offenders released early from their sentences are making the transition from prison to quarantine.

In this short documentary, Newsy follows one man's experience throughout his release, quarantine in the basement of his sister’s home and eventual reunion with his entire family. We get an inside perspective on how someone released into a world completely different than the one they left navigates the challenges of re-entering society and the new hurdles that the pandemic poses.