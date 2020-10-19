Early In-Person Voting Begins Today In Florida

About 2.5 million mail-in ballots have already been cast in the state with Democrats returning 1.2 million and Republicans about 758,000.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

With 29 electoral votes, Florida is a crucial state for both presidential candidates. Early voting began Monday as polls show a close race between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

About 2.5 million mail-in ballots have already been cast in the state with Democrats returning 1.2 million and Republicans about 758,000.

Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho and North Dakota also began in-person early voting Monday.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.