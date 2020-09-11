E-Cigarette Use Down Among Teens

Experts say the drop could be related, in part, to fears about vaping-related illnesses that surged last year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there's been a dramatic decline in teen vaping.About 2 million fewer teens reported using e-cigarettes this year compared to last year. It's the first time in three years the number has fallen.The decline was particularly steep among middle schoolers.Experts say the drop could be related to fears about vaping-related illnesses that surged last year, public health media campaigns, bans on flavored products and price increases.

Additional reporting by Mike Stobbe and Matthew Perrone of the Associated Press