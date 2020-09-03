Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Family Recovering From COVID-19

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is calling on people to stay vigilant against the virus.

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he and his family have all contracted COVID-19 but are now on the road to recovery.

The former WWE champion said his two younger daughters exhibited milder symptoms, but the infection was more severe for him and his wife. On Instagram, Johnson said testing positive for the disease was one of the most difficult challenges his family has ever faced.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," Johnson said.

Johnson said the experience was "a real kick in the gut," but the family is counting its blessings. He added that his overall commitment to health and wellness helped fight the disease. Still, Johnson urged people to be extra cautious while in public or with friends and to wear masks.

"It baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it a political agenda, part of a political agenda, politicizing it. It has nothing to do with politics — wear your mask. It is a fact and it is the right thing to do and it's the responsible thing to do. Not only for yourself but for your family and your loved ones, but also for your fellow human beings," Johnson said.

