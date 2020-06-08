Dunkin' Plans To Hire 25,000 Workers Nationwide

Dunkin' said its U.S. franchisees are looking to fill positions "from front-counter to restaurant management."

Dunkin' has announced it's looking to hire up to 25,000 new employees as restaurants nationwide begin to reopen.

The company said Monday its U.S. franchisees are looking to fill a range of positions, "from front-counter to restaurant management." It also said it is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University to offer employees a low-cost online college education.

Dunkin' Brands senior vice president and chief human resources officer touted the new initiatives, saying, "With the brand's new partnership with SNHU, new advertising campaign, and in-store safety measures, our franchisees are providing both new and current restaurant employees a great workplace, and the chance to gain experiences and skills that will benefit them throughout their lives."

The news comes a few days after the Labor Department reported employment in restaurants and bars increased by roughly 1.4 million in May, "accounting for about half of the gain in total nonfarm employment."