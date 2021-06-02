Reports: Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski To Retire

"Coach K" led the Blue Devils to five national titles and a dozen Final Four appearances in his 41 years at Duke.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

After a legendary career, Coach K may be calling it quits.

According to multiple reports, long-time Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after the 2021-2022 season.

With almost saintly status in Durham, North Carolina, the three-time Naismith Coach of the Year has led the Blue Devils to five national titles and a dozen Final Four appearances during his over four decades at the helm.

Krzyzewski – who's 74 – is the all-time winningest coach in men's Division I college basketball.