Drugmakers Resume COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

October 26, 2020
Both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are starting trials back up again after participants got sick.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
The race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues for Johnson & Johnson this week.
The company announced it's planning to resume trials today or tomorrow.
Johnson & Johnson's trial was put on hold last week after a study participant became sick.
AstraZeneca has also resumed started U.S. trials again.
They were paused back in early September after one of its a patients became sick as well.
Both companies have contracts with the U.S. to provide a vaccine.