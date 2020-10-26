Drugmakers Resume COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are starting trials back up again after participants got sick.

The race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues for Johnson & Johnson this week.

The company announced it's planning to resume trials today or tomorrow.

Johnson & Johnson's trial was put on hold last week after a study participant became sick.

AstraZeneca has also resumed started U.S. trials again.

They were paused back in early September after one of its a patients became sick as well.

Both companies have contracts with the U.S. to provide a vaccine.