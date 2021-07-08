Drought Conditions Fuel Western Wildfires, Prompt Evacuations

More evacuations have been ordered along the California-Nevada state line where a pair of wildfires are quickly growing just north of Reno.

These hot temperatures and drought conditions in the west are fueling a lot of wildfires.

Hundreds of firefighters are trying to contain the fires and more are on the way. The fires were started by lightning last week.

In Alaska, crews are getting some help from mother nature. Cool, wet weather has helped slow down a wildfire burning near a popular resort in the Fairbanks area.

This fire was also started by lightning last month.