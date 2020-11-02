Drive-Thru Voting In Texas Challenged By GOP In Courts

Republicans in Texas ask federal court to toss 127,000 ballots cast in Houston area, arguing drive-thru voting created for pandemic is illegal.

Nationwide, more than 95 million people have already voted and in-person early voting is still underway in about two dozen states. But voters are hitting some roadblocks in the hours leading up to Election Day.

In Texas, a hearing is scheduled to determine whether or not nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places should be thrown out.

The Texas Supreme Court rejected a Republican-led petition Sunday night, but the issue was taken up during an emergency hearing in federal court Monday.

Republicans argued Texas law makes no explicit allowances for drive-thru voting. Harris County, which includes Houston, opened 10 drive-thru locations where voters could cast their ballots from their cars instead of going inside polling centers.

