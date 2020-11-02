WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Drive-Thru Voting In Texas Challenged By GOP In Courts
By Antoinette Miller
November 2, 2020
Republicans in Texas ask federal court to toss 127,000 ballots cast in Houston area, arguing drive-thru voting created for pandemic is illegal.
Nationwide, more than 95 million people have already voted and in-person early voting is still underway in about two dozen states. But voters are hitting some roadblocks in the hours leading up to Election Day.

In Texas, a hearing is scheduled to determine whether or not nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places should be thrown out.

The Texas Supreme Court rejected a Republican-led petition Sunday night, but the issue was taken up during an emergency hearing in federal court Monday. 

Republicans argued Texas law makes no explicit allowances for drive-thru voting. Harris County, which includes Houston, opened 10 drive-thru locations where voters could cast their ballots from their cars instead of going inside polling centers.

