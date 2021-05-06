Dr. Walensky Clarifies Guidance For Summer Camps

Vaccinated adolescents can take off masks outdoors.

School is almost out for a lot of kids and summer is just around the corner.

So. if you're planning on sending your child to summer camp, there are some guidelines to keep in mind.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said kids who are vaccinated will be able to take off their face masks if they are outside.

Previous guidance was criticized — kids could only remove their masks if they were eating, drinking or swimming.

The change comes as the FDA is preparing to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds.