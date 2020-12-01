Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns From Coronavirus Task Force

Atlas publicly spoke against measures and lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Trump, has resigned.

The Stanford University neuroradiologist joined the White House this summer with no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases.

He was hired as a special government employee, which limits his time with the government to 130 days. That deadline is this week.