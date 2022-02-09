Dr. Jeff Balser: America Still Needs Masks

Dr. Jeff Balser says hospitals are still struggling to provide care due to strain from COVID patients.

Dr. Jeff Balser is the President and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He says America is nowhere near ready to begin going without masks. He says the CDC has been clear on their guidelines and there are very few communities meeting those guidelines that protect patients in hospitals. Balser warns tens of thousands of people have died in ICUs because they're not getting the care they need, since beds are still full and staff are still overstretched.