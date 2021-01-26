Dr. Fauci Warns Of New COVID Variants Spreading In The U.S.

Both Moderna and Pfizer say their vaccines do protect against new strains of the virus but may not be as effective against the South Africa variant.

Health experts warn the U.K. variant could become the dominant virus in the U.S. in the coming months.

Dr. Anthony Fauci voiced concern after the U.K. government released a report last week that says it could be more deadly.

