Dr. Fauci: Vaccinations Available For Most By April

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts in about two months, vaccines will be available to anyone in the U.S. who wants one.

"I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, open season," Fauci said. "Namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated."

He said it will then take several more months to get everyone vaccinated, and predicts herd immunity will happen by late summer.