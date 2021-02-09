Dr. Fauci Stresses The Need To Take Two Vaccine Doses

He said delaying a second dose isn't a good idea without a rigorous scientific study to make sure it's still as effective.

One of the top U.S. health experts stressed the need to get the two recommended doses of the COVID vaccine on time.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's key to fighting the variants of the virus. He said prioritizing the first dose to speed up vaccine efforts and delaying the second one could cause a bigger problem.

"The other theoretical issue that could be problematic with regard to only a single dose, that if you get a suboptimum response, the way viruses respond to pressure, you could actually be inadvertently selecting for more mutants by a suboptimum response," said Fauci.

