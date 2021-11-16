White House Calls On Eligible Americans To Get Booster Shot

Dr. Anthony Fauci also said there's a new increase in cases that's being driven by the 60 million eligible Americans who remain unvaccinated.

With the holiday travel season getting underway, the White House is calling on Americans who are eligible for the booster to get one.

"It's still always the primary thing — to get the unvaccinated vaccinated. But for those who are eligible to be boosted, by all means go and get boosted," said Fauci.

Nearly 100 million people were approved for booster doses last month. That includes people 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.