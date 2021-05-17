Dr. Anthony Fauci: Pandemic Showed Undeniable Effects of Racism

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the pandemic has exposed undeniable effects of racism on African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans.

He made those comments during a graduation ceremony for Emory University.

Fauci told students not to forget about the affects the pandemic has had on minority groups.

"Let us promise ourselves that our corporate memory of this tragic reality of an infectious disease disparately hospitalized and kills people of color does not fade after we return to some form of normality," he said.

Fauci went on to praise the graduates for handling and adapting during the pandemic.

He was also awarded the Emory University president's medal.