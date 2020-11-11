Dr. Fauci Impressed By Pfizer Vaccine But Still Work To Do

He says he would get the Pfizer vaccine if approved but public health measures are still important until it is made widely available.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Dr. Fauci said he's impressed by Pfizer's announcement the vaccine is more than 90% effective but it doesn't mean we can just stop guidelines.

"We likely will be able to start dispensing vaccines in December and then progressively over the next few months. But in that interim, we could get into a lot of difficulty if we don't adhere to the public health measures. When we get both of those two things together, a vaccine and public health measures, that would be a game changer."

In an interview with MSNBC, Dr. Fauci said he trusts Pfizer and would get the vaccine if approved.