Dr. Fauci And Dr. Walensky To Testify On COVID-19 Response

This hearing could determine how the government moves forward with its coronavirus initiatives.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will testify Thursday on President Biden's COVID-19 response.

The Senate will hear these experts, among others, and gauge the Biden administration's efforts to curb the virus.

This comes as the Delta variant continues to sweep the country.

Nationally, the CDC reported nearly 75,000 new cases Nov. 2.