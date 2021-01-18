Dr. Fauci: 100M Vaccinations In 100 Days Is 'Doable'

Dr. Fauci said more vaccinations while keeping up with social distancing guidelines is the best way to prevent the spread of the new variant.

President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 plan includes delivering 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said with two new vaccines under development, he believes hitting that goal is very possible.

"One thing that's clear is the issue of getting 100 million doses in the first 100 days is absolutely a doable thing," Fauci said. "The feasibility of his goal is absolutely clear. There's no doubt about that, that that can be done."

